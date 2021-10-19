Advertisement

Sunny and comfortable into midweek

Photo: Allen Bolling
Photo: Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine continues to grace us with its presence this week as temperatures look to tick back above average for the midweek timeframe.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our sunny afternoon turns into a mostly clear overnight as high pressure remains comfortably in control over our weather here in the mountains. We’ll stay cool, but a bit milder than the past couple of nights, with lows falling back into the middle 40s.

Sunshine once again starts our day on Wednesday, though we will likely see more high clouds filtering in during the day ahead of our next big system. We’ll also see warmer temperatures for the afternoon as well despite the increased cloud cover. Highs will end up in the lower to middle 70s. Clouds continue to stream in overnight, with lows staying in the middle 50s.

The Second Half of the Work Week and Beyond

Our next shower chance works in on Thursday as a weak front begins to barrel towards the area. Plenty of cloud cover expected with showers off-and-on throughout the day. Doesn’t look to be a ton of rainfall, but you will need the umbrella for the afternoon. Highs stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Showers will come to an end by Friday, though some of the clouds may have a tough time working out of the area, keeping temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

By the weekend, a mix of sun and clouds look to return to the region as temperatures work back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Models are still a bit hazy on the end of the weekend and start of next week, but another rain chance may begin to work in by next Monday. Either way, temperatures look to stay right around average, which is just below 70°.

