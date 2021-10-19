Advertisement

Sheriff: 17 arrested on drug charges in Buchanan County

(WDBJ)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A joint operation in Buchanan County has led to the arrests of 17 people on alleged drug offenses, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were conducted on Tuesday with the assistance of the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Virginia State Police and the Grundy Police Department.

All 17 individuals were being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

The release identified the suspects as the following:

Hassell Bailey, 46, Grundy, VA

  • 4cts. Distribution more than ½ oz. n/o 5 lbs Marijuana
  • 4cts. Common Nuisance

Gary Dean Baldwin, 67, Grundy, VA

  • 2cts. Distribution Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
  • 1ct. Common Nuisance

Peggy Sue Byrd, 49, Big Rock, VA

  • 1ct. Distribution of Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • 1ct. Common Nuisance

Randy Gilbert, 52, Grundy, VA

  • 1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • 1ct. Common Nuisance

Ervin Hardin, 64, Hurley, VA

  • 2cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • 1ct. Common Nuisance

Daniel Lee Hargis, 48, Davenport, VA

  • 5cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • 4cts. Common Nuisance
  • 1ct. Conspiracy

Donald Lee Hubbard Jr, 42, Grundy, VA

  • 1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

Zachary Aaron Hurley, 27, Hurley, VA

  • 3cts. Distribution Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
  • 2cts. Distribution Imitation Scheduled I/II Controlled Substance
  • 2cts. Common Nuisance

Virginia Ann Lester, 62, Grundy, VA

  • 1ct. Distribution Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
  • 1ct. Possess Gun while Selling Schedule I/II Drug
  • 1ct. Common Nuisance

Christopher Joe May, 33, Hurley, VA

  • 2cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • 1ct. Distribution Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
  • 2cts. Common Nuisance

Barbara Sue Musick, 62, Grundy, VA

  • 4cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • 4cts. Common Nuisance

Angela Renee Stacy, 49, Grundy, VA

  • 1ct. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • 1ct. Conspiracy
  • 1ct. Common Nuisance

Larry Michael Stacy, 47, Grundy, VA

  • 2cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • 2cts. Common Nuisance
  • 1ct. Conspiracy

Billy Ray Sullivan, 62, Hurley, VA

  • 1ct. Distribution Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
  • 1ct. Conspiracy
  • 1ct. Common Nuisance

Rebecca Gail Wilson, 36, Honaker, VA

  • 1ct. Possession Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
  • 1ct. Possess Schedule I/II with Firearm

Larry Donald Wolford, 45, Hurley, VA

  • 2cts. Distribution Schedule III Controlled Substance

Danny Ray Chapman, 59, Grundy, VA

  • 1ct. Marijuana: Possess w/int >1 oz-5

BCSO states investigators are actively searching for other people who have been indicted or charged.

