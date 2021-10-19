‘Pumpkin Park’ returns to London, providing more Halloween fun

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Sounds of laughter and joy filled the air at Town Center Park in London on Monday.

“It’s great to see our citizens out and enjoying something that a lot of people put some time and effort in to and the team came together like they always do,” London City Councilman Daniel Carmack said. “Chris Robinson and tourism just knocked it out of the park if you will.”

Families are flocking to Pumpkin Park on Main Street to enjoy Halloween fun while getting out in the crisp fall air.

“It’s a beautiful thing they’ve put together and it’s a nice way to get out in the fresh air and get away from the negative of this whole year,” Bridgett Dezarn said.

The park allows families to spend time together, take pictures and focus on the upcoming holiday.

“The weather’s beautiful and they’re ready for Halloween, they’re ready for the fun and this is a great place and a great way to do it,” Dezarn said.

Carmack is a new father himself, something that he said has changed his mindset towards Halloween completely.

“It puts a whole new perspective to things knowing that we have something right here in our own back yard,” Carmack said. “We don’t have to drive to another city or another town.”

He encouraged other families nearby to come and join in on the fun while it lasts.

“If you’ve been there last year or maybe you’ve been there during the day, you need to come back this year,” Carmack said. “Don’t miss it, because it’s something you don’t want to miss.”

Carmack said that Pumpkin Park will remain up until after Oct. 31.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.