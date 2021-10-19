Advertisement

‘Pumpkin Park’ returns to London, providing more Halloween fun

Pumpkin Park
Pumpkin Park(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Sounds of laughter and joy filled the air at Town Center Park in London on Monday.

“It’s great to see our citizens out and enjoying something that a lot of people put some time and effort in to and the team came together like they always do,” London City Councilman Daniel Carmack said. “Chris Robinson and tourism just knocked it out of the park if you will.”

Families are flocking to Pumpkin Park on Main Street to enjoy Halloween fun while getting out in the crisp fall air.

“It’s a beautiful thing they’ve put together and it’s a nice way to get out in the fresh air and get away from the negative of this whole year,” Bridgett Dezarn said.

The park allows families to spend time together, take pictures and focus on the upcoming holiday.

“The weather’s beautiful and they’re ready for Halloween, they’re ready for the fun and this is a great place and a great way to do it,” Dezarn said.

Carmack is a new father himself, something that he said has changed his mindset towards Halloween completely.

“It puts a whole new perspective to things knowing that we have something right here in our own back yard,” Carmack said. “We don’t have to drive to another city or another town.”

He encouraged other families nearby to come and join in on the fun while it lasts.

“If you’ve been there last year or maybe you’ve been there during the day, you need to come back this year,” Carmack said. “Don’t miss it, because it’s something you don’t want to miss.”

Carmack said that Pumpkin Park will remain up until after Oct. 31.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil
Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
No fall colors so far
Trees are still green; Experts say it is no surprise

Latest News

Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition - October 18, 2021
Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition - October 18, 2021
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95 - 5:30 p.m. -...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95 - 5:30 p.m. - 10/18/21
ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Raegan Paige Reed
Fall Foliage at 6pm
Fall Foliage at 6pm