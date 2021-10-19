Advertisement

Police investigating after death of UK student found unresponsive at fraternity

By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student.

According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around 6:20 p.m. Monday about an unresponsive student.

The student was taken to UK Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Police say foul play is not suspected, but they are investigating the circumstances of his death.

