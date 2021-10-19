Advertisement

Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - A plane with 21 people onboard crashed Tuesday near an airport in Waller County, Texas.

Officials said everyone on the flight was safely removed from the plane, according to local reports. The Department of Public Safety said one person was taken to the hospital with back injuries, KTRK reported.

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter that the MD-80 aircraft was taking off from the airport and heading north.

Firefighters are working to put out the flames.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
No fall colors so far
Trees are still green; Experts say it is no surprise
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
Police investigating after death of UK student found unresponsive at fraternity

Latest News

The transit line police chief expressed his outrage that no passengers reported the rape.
Police: People appeared to record rape on Pa. transit line, didn't report it
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at a poultry plant, in...
USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
(Source: StoryBlocks)
Campbell Co. High assistant principal suspended for inappropriate text messages with student