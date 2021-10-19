Advertisement

Pike County food pantry hosts USDA commodities giveaway

Thankful Hearts Food Pantry feeds thousands of families each month and has a slew of volunteers...
Thankful Hearts Food Pantry feeds thousands of families each month and has a slew of volunteers to keep up with the demand.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thankful Hearts Food Pantry helps more than 2,000 families in need each month.

On Tuesday, the pantry hosted a USDA commodities giveaway, one of the pantry’s many events, in order to reach the substantial number of families in need in the area.

“We make each person a food box and it has meats and vegetables and a little bit of everything,” said coordinator Trissia Scott. “Walnuts, dried nuts, those types of things. I think there’s like 71 items in today’s boxes”

Hundreds of pounds of food were given to those in need on Tuesday and even more throughout the month. The pantry hosts many structured events for giveaways as well as emergency food for those in dire need.

“Since my dad started this ministry he started out with like 20 families and he thought that was awesome,” said Scott. “Now we’re doing over 2,000 families per month.”

Scott says the pantry gives away perishable foods every Friday as well as scheduled giveaways every month such as the USDA commodities every third Tuesday and a senior day every fourth Friday.

For more information, visit the Thankful Hearts Food Pantry Facebook page.

