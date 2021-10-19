Kentucky WBB Begins Season at No. 13 in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - For the 13th time since 2007, the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team will begin its season ranked or receiving votes in the national polls as the Associated Press tabbed Kentucky at No. 13 in its 2020-21 preseason top 25 released Tuesday.

This marks the third straight season that Kentucky has started ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25. UK was No. 11 last season and No. 13 in 2019-20. UK has finished its season ranked in the top 25 of both major listings 11 of the last 12 seasons. UK finished the 2020-21 campaign with an 18-9 record and finished the season No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 21 in the USA Today/Coaches’ Top 25.

The team begins their season on October 24 with their Blue-White Game.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.