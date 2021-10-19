Kentucky Basketball picked to win SEC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Under the direction of 13th-year head coach John Calipari, the Wildcats were picked to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference title by the league’s media.

UK was voted to win their seventh regular-season title under Calipari by the league’s media members. Should Kentucky achieve the feat, it would mark the program’s 50th overall regular-season title. No other school comes close, with LSU in second place with 11 SEC regular-season championships.

Four Wildcats were selected to the preseason All-SEC squads. Junior guard Sahvir Wheeler was picked to the first team, while graduate student guard Kellan Grady and junior forwards Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe were tabbed to the second team. Brooks and Wheeler also received at least one vote for the preseason pick for SEC Player of the Year.

