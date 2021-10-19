Advertisement

Keeneland and Kentucky Downs’ Cumberland Mint facility to bring jobs, horse racing to Eastern Kentucky

Racing returned to Keeneland on Friday, Oct. 5, for its fall meet.
Racing returned to Keeneland on Friday, Oct. 5, for its fall meet.(Source: Flickr user Chris Breeze)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear joined community leaders in the Corbin-Williamsburg area to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new horseracing facility.

The joint project between Keeneland and Kentucky Downs, Cumberland Mint, is projected to bring 180 full-time jobs and more than 50 part-time jobs to the area.

“Kentucky is the undisputed horse capital of the world, with a long and rich history here in the commonwealth. Today’s announcement shows the best days for horse racing and tourism in our state are still ahead of us,” Gov. Beshear said. “Cumberland Mint is bringing expanded investment and jobs to Southeastern Kentucky, ensuring that the amazing economic momentum we are seeing is reaching every corner of our commonwealth.”

The facility will be home to horse racing, gaming and other entertainment and will be approximately $90 million into the Commonwealth’s tourism industry.

“We are thrilled to continue our investment in the commonwealth and build off the model at Kentucky Downs to grow the racing product for all breeds, and we are appreciative of the community embracing this project and look forward to the positive impact to the region,” said ECL Corbin LLC partner Ron Winchell.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
No fall colors so far
Trees are still green; Experts say it is no surprise
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity

Latest News

Appcycled opens in Pikeville
Appcycled, a secondhand upcycling shop opens in Pikeville
Freddy's Scoops N More
Freddy’s Scoops ‘N’ More moves to new location
Cold weather skin care: dermatologist shares recommendations to avoid dry skin
Ambassador Kelly Craft speaks at Alice Lloyd College Convocation