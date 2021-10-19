Keeneland and Kentucky Downs’ Cumberland Mint facility to bring jobs, horse racing to Eastern Kentucky

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear joined community leaders in the Corbin-Williamsburg area to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new horseracing facility.

The joint project between Keeneland and Kentucky Downs, Cumberland Mint, is projected to bring 180 full-time jobs and more than 50 part-time jobs to the area.

“Kentucky is the undisputed horse capital of the world, with a long and rich history here in the commonwealth. Today’s announcement shows the best days for horse racing and tourism in our state are still ahead of us,” Gov. Beshear said. “Cumberland Mint is bringing expanded investment and jobs to Southeastern Kentucky, ensuring that the amazing economic momentum we are seeing is reaching every corner of our commonwealth.”

The facility will be home to horse racing, gaming and other entertainment and will be approximately $90 million into the Commonwealth’s tourism industry.

“We are thrilled to continue our investment in the commonwealth and build off the model at Kentucky Downs to grow the racing product for all breeds, and we are appreciative of the community embracing this project and look forward to the positive impact to the region,” said ECL Corbin LLC partner Ron Winchell.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.