Jason Rowdy Cope memorial fund raises thousands of dollars

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A country music artist with ties to Eastern Kentucky died due to diabetes complications in January, but his legacy lives on.

When he died, Cope was working to help military veterans that suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which he also struggled with.

In his honor, a memorial fund was started and has since brought in several thousands of dollars.

“Now the conversation is sort of switching to okay, what all can we do?” said Cope’s sister, Bethany O’Handley. “How much can we do with what we have and how can we continue that? And that’s been really I think just rewarding on a personal basis for everybody that’s involved which is a gift that I feel like Jason kind of left for us.”

O’Handley and a family friend said they are looking to host more fundraising events in Bell County in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.