Advertisement

Jason Rowdy Cope memorial fund raises thousands of dollars

Jason Rowdy Cope
Jason Rowdy Cope(WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A country music artist with ties to Eastern Kentucky died due to diabetes complications in January, but his legacy lives on.

When he died, Cope was working to help military veterans that suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which he also struggled with.

In his honor, a memorial fund was started and has since brought in several thousands of dollars.

“Now the conversation is sort of switching to okay, what all can we do?” said Cope’s sister, Bethany O’Handley. “How much can we do with what we have and how can we continue that? And that’s been really I think just rewarding on a personal basis for everybody that’s involved which is a gift that I feel like Jason kind of left for us.”

O’Handley and a family friend said they are looking to host more fundraising events in Bell County in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
No fall colors so far
Trees are still green; Experts say it is no surprise

Latest News

holiday travel
Holiday Travel Gas Prices
More than 400 union employees have walked off the job at Heaven Hill demanding contract...
Striking Heaven Hill workers will be replaced, company says
WATCH | UK professor with supply chain experience talks about current issues
WATCH | UK professor with supply chain experience talks about current issues
Cold weather skin care: Dermatology APRN shares recommendations to avoid dry skin - 5:30 p.m.
Cold weather skin care: Dermatology APRN shares recommendations to avoid dry skin - 5:30 p.m.