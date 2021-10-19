Advertisement

Human bone found in SUV submerged in Ohio River for nearly two decades

By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Anthropologists believe a bone recovered in a vehicle found submerged in the Ohio River for nearly two decades is a human bone, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said the bone will be sent to a lab for testing in an attempt to determine if it’s connected to a 2002 missing persons case.

Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary said the bone found was an adult fibula. They should have answers on the identification in about two weeks.

The Delhi Township Police Department began looking into the disappearance of Stephanie Van Nguyen, 26, and her two children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John in April 2002.

The Delhi Township Police Department says Stephanie Van Nguyen and her two children disappeared...
The Delhi Township Police Department says Stephanie Van Nguyen and her two children disappeared in April 2002.(Delhi Township Police Department)

At the time, investigators with the Delhi Township Police Department obtained information that Nguyen had left a note prior to her disappearance that stated she would drive her vehicle into the Ohio River.

The SUV was pulled from the Ohio River last week.

PREVIOUS | SUV found in Ohio River connected to mother, children missing since 2002

They say they revisited the case in 2021 due to advances in sonar technology, but it wasn’t until last week that dive teams found three items in the water.

Dive teams from the Hamilton County Police Association and the Indiana Department of Natural Resource, along with the assistance of Schaffer’s Towing, succeeded in pulling the Nissan Pathfinder from the water.

Indiana State Police say they were able to use the license plate to confirm the SUV belonged to Nguyen.

Police believe the mother deliberately drove the car into the water killing herself and her children and have ruled out any kind of foul play from a third party.

The investigation is ongoing.

