Horse Soldier Bourbon breaks ground in Southern Kentucky

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, several Kentucky and Somerset community leaders joined Horse Soldier Bourbon to celebrate the groundbreaking for its new location.

The $200 million project aims to bring new jobs, bourbon and tourism to Pulaski County.

“I want to thank the team at Horse Solider Bourbon for their service to our country,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “We are excited that your next chapter includes making Horse Soldier Bourbon in Somerset and investing in the commonwealth – your story reinforces our belief that Kentucky is truly destined for greatness.”

The company’s return to Kentucky is part of the 20th anniversary of where it all started.

The Horse Soldier team was sent to Afghanistan in 2001 while training on the Cumberland River. Now, they are coming back to the Commonwealth with an award-winning bourbon.

“We are every person you’ve ever known in your family,” said John Koko, president and CEO of Horse Soldier Bourbon. “We’re average guys. It was just our turn to do something. And we are proud to be doing it in a place where our story so naturally fits.”

