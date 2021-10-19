Advertisement

Horse Soldier Bourbon breaks ground in Southern Kentucky

Horse Soldier Bourbon breaks ground in Pulaski County
Horse Soldier Bourbon breaks ground in Pulaski County(WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, several Kentucky and Somerset community leaders joined Horse Soldier Bourbon to celebrate the groundbreaking for its new location.

The $200 million project aims to bring new jobs, bourbon and tourism to Pulaski County.

“I want to thank the team at Horse Solider Bourbon for their service to our country,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “We are excited that your next chapter includes making Horse Soldier Bourbon in Somerset and investing in the commonwealth – your story reinforces our belief that Kentucky is truly destined for greatness.”

The company’s return to Kentucky is part of the 20th anniversary of where it all started.

The Horse Soldier team was sent to Afghanistan in 2001 while training on the Cumberland River. Now, they are coming back to the Commonwealth with an award-winning bourbon.

“We are every person you’ve ever known in your family,” said John Koko, president and CEO of Horse Soldier Bourbon. “We’re average guys. It was just our turn to do something. And we are proud to be doing it in a place where our story so naturally fits.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
No fall colors so far
Trees are still green; Experts say it is no surprise
UPDATE | Deputies: Suspect killed after shooting parents

Latest News

Col. Maurice Barnett said Colin Powell influenced his career and those of other soldiers...
Fort Knox colonel reflects on loss of ‘national hero’ Colin Powell
(Source: StoryBlocks)
Campbell Co. High assistant principal suspended for inappropriate text messages with student
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
Police investigating after death of UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
(Photos: Ben Mays/UVA Wise)
UVA Wise students studying the art of scaring people