Heaven Hill hiring new employees as more than 400 workers stay on strike

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - As the contract impasse with its union members continues, Heaven Hill has begun the process of hiring permanent replacement workers.

More than 400 Heaven Hill employees have been on strike for the past five weeks.

UFCW Local 23D — the union for the workers — and Heaven Hill have tried to reach an agreement on a new five-year contract that would allow for fair pay and scheduling, but according to Heaven Hill, neither party has been able to reach an agreement.

“Workers are ready and willing to meet with the company to continue talks so that we can reach a fair contract,” said Heaven Hill’s union president in a statement.

They claim Heaven Hill refuses to bargain in good faith with its employees, and as a result, the union has filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board for Unfair Labor Practices against the company.

Heaven Hill president Max Shapira released a statement saying in part, “Given the long-standing and positive working relationship Heaven Hill has with its employees, it is disappointing we were unable to reach an agreement with union leadership.”

