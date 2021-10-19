Advertisement

Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage

Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.
Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.(KSWO)
By SEAN MURPHY
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A women’s advocacy group is decrying the sentencing of an Oklahoma woman to prison after she suffered a miscarriage while using methamphetamine.

Officials with the National Advocates for Pregnant Women on Monday condemned the sentencing of 21-year-old Brittney Poolaw earlier this month in Comanche County.

Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.

An autopsy of Poolaw’s fetus showed it tested positive for methamphetamine.

But NAPW Executive Director Lynn Paltrow says there is no evidence the miscarriage was caused by meth use.

She says prosecuting women for miscarriage will have a chilling effect that prevents women from seeking medical help.

Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka didn’t return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
No fall colors so far
Trees are still green; Experts say it is no surprise
UPDATE | Deputies: Suspect killed after shooting parents

Latest News

Col. Maurice Barnett said Colin Powell influenced his career and those of other soldiers...
Fort Knox colonel reflects on loss of ‘national hero’ Colin Powell
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel plans Bannon contempt vote as Trump sues over probe
A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has set a vote to recommend...
Jan. 6 panel moves to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt