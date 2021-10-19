Gov. Beshear announces less than 2,000 news cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate continues to fall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full report, the Governor announced 1,786 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 728,860.

423 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,202 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 355 people remain in the ICU, with 226 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 7.17%.

The Governor also announced 29 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 9,425.

As of Tuesday, 82 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Owsley County leads the state with an incidence rate of 87.4 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

