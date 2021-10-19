Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces less than 2,000 news cases of COVID-19 as positivity rate continues to fall

(KFYR)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full report, the Governor announced 1,786 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 728,860.

423 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,202 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 355 people remain in the ICU, with 226 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 7.17%.

The Governor also announced 29 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 9,425.

As of Tuesday, 82 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Owsley County leads the state with an incidence rate of 87.4 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
No fall colors so far
Trees are still green; Experts say it is no surprise

Latest News

Thankful Hearts Food Pantry feeds thousands of families each month and has a slew of volunteers...
Pike County food pantry hosts USDA commodities giveaway
2021 North Fork Oktoberfest set to take place in downtown Hazard
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $10 million for Knox County Board of Education
Sheriff: 17 arrested on drug charges in Buchanan County