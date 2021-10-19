Gov. Andy Beshear announces $10 million for Knox County Board of Education

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Governor’s office announced funds being given to the Knox County Board of Education.

The $10 million will go towards a renovation project at the Knox County Career and Technical Center (CTC).

“This funding will make a tremendous difference for students training to be the next engineers, health care workers, welders, mechanics and business leaders,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “By providing students with the best tools, facilities and equipment, we are setting them up to succeed. These renovations will also help ensure businesses, both locally and around the commonwealth, have a skilled labor force ready to work and innovate in our booming economy.”

The CTC was originally built in 1960, and the project is supposed to be a full building refurbishment and facility upgrade.

The funds will go towards new science labs, engineering technology facilities, and automotive, electrical and welding facilities.

