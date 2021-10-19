Gas prices are up, but so are other travel prices

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Recently, gas prices have been at a seven-year high.

The surge in prices is due to crude oil prices being much higher than they were in late summer. In August, oil barrels were approximately $60. Now, they can be more than $80.

Some experts believe prices will not go back down before the new year. For now, gas prices are approximately 65 cents-a-gallon higher than pre-pandemic prices.

If you are looking to travel, prices for things other than gas are going up too.

Officials with Jett Tours in Jackson, Kentucky said they have had increase prices for some of their trips. The business usually offers a New York City trip around Christmas for $350. This year, people will have to pay $400.

Officials said this is just to break even and that they do not make any profit from the higher price.

