Freddy’s Scoops ‘N’ More moves to new location

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Freddy’s Scoops ‘N’ More, previously known as Freddy’s Hiwaiian Shaved Ice and Ice Cream, has relocated to a new space.

Previously located on Darb Fork Road, it is now located in the village lane shopping center.

While the shop sells shaved ice and ice cream, it also serves a lot of other foods. These include nachos and cheese, pizza, funnel cakes and more.

Store Manager Whitney Hall said the decision to move was for more opportunity.

“It’s a better location...more traffic here, other businesses around so we can have more customers,” she said.

She said the move is also great for the community.

“We need stuff like this here in hazard for the kids and adults like it too,” she said. “I mean you have older kids that come in and fill up their candy cup and we give free popcorn to everybody that comes in if they ask for it.”

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. They are also open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

