Cold weather skin care: dermatologist shares recommendations to avoid dry skin

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the weather finally begins to cool off and fall takes over for summer, your skin can take a big turn for the worse if not cared for.

One of the most typical problems that comes with the cooler weather is dry skin, but professionals say other problems can present themselves too.

Eczema and psoriasis can become worse when the air gets drier.

ARPN Lori Howard, who works in the dermatology department at ARH said people should make sure to have a humidifier to keep air moist, keep hydrated, wear gloves outside and use a daily moisturizer.

