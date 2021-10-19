Advertisement

Cold weather skin care: dermatologist shares recommendations to avoid dry skin

(Pexels)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the weather finally begins to cool off and fall takes over for summer, your skin can take a big turn for the worse if not cared for.

One of the most typical problems that comes with the cooler weather is dry skin, but professionals say other problems can present themselves too.

Eczema and psoriasis can become worse when the air gets drier.

ARPN Lori Howard, who works in the dermatology department at ARH said people should make sure to have a humidifier to keep air moist, keep hydrated, wear gloves outside and use a daily moisturizer.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
No fall colors so far
Trees are still green; Experts say it is no surprise
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity

Latest News

Freddy's Scoops N More
Freddy’s Scoops ‘N’ More moves to new location
Ambassador Kelly Craft speaks at Alice Lloyd College Convocation
(Source: StoryBlocks)
Campbell Co. High assistant principal suspended for inappropriate text messages with student
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions