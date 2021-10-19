Advertisement

Appcycled, a secondhand upcycling shop opens in Pikeville

Appcycled opens in Pikeville
Appcycled opens in Pikeville(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A shop that originally gained popularity online, recently opened its first physical location.

Appcycled takes secondhand clothing items and turns them into “one-of-a-kind” outfits.

The new location opened after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The store is at 242 2nd Street in Pikeville.

For more information about Appcycled, visit the shop’s Facebook page or website.

