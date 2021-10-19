Another beautiful day before clouds increase by mid-week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After another chilly start for some, sunshine will take back over for your Tuesday.

Today and Tonight

We ended up a touch warmer than expected on Monday, with highs topping out in the upper 60s for most locations. I think that trend continues today as we make our way into the low 70s with lots of sunshine. Some patchy dense fog is possible again early.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping back into the low 40s in the valleys and upper 40s on the ridges.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies are around again to start your Wednesday, but the deeper into the day we get, the more the clouds start to increase. I think by Wednesday night, we will be under partly cloudy skies and I can’t rule out a stray rain chance late. Highs will be in the low 70s with lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Rain chances return Thursday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. I think they will stay widely scattered, but they are around. Highs will top out around 70 before dropping into the upper 40s to around 50 overnight.

Friday will see gradual clearing and much cooler temperatures. Highs will struggle to get into the 60s. Saturday looks nice and sunny for now, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

