Ambassador Kelly Craft speaks at Alice Lloyd College Convocation

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Ambassador Kelly Craft is speaking Tuesday afternoon at Alice Lloyd College’s “Free Enterprise Day.”

Ambassador Craft is a third-generation Kentuckian who was the first woman to serve as the United States Ambassador to Canada from October 2017 until September 2019.

Craft served as an Ambassador to the United Nations from September 2019 to January 2021.

We will have more on her visit to Alice Lloyd College beginning on Mountain News First at Four.

