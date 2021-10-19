2021 North Fork Oktoberfest set to take place in downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2021 North Fork Oktoberfest will feature several new and exciting events like a cornhole tournament and a Dachshund race.

Musical guests Sundy Best, Ben Fugate, Midlife Crisis, JasperHollow and Jonathan and his Four String Fiasco will be hitting the festival stage.

The cornhole tournament will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the Dachshund race will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Some of this year’s vendors include Vic’s Big Daddy BBQ, Rudy’s, Dragon’s Breath BBQ, Junior’s Hibachi, and several others.

Tickets are $5 before 5:00 p.m. and $10 after.

Downtown Hazard Coordinator, Bailey Richards, said she would like to thank all of the generous sponsors who have helped make this event happen.

For more information on Oktoberfest, visit the North Fork Music Festival Facebook page.

