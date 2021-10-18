Trees are still green; Experts say it is no surprise

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - October is more than halfway finished and trees are still green. Some experts say that is not a surprise, though.

Letcher County Tourism officials say they are still hosting fall events to keep the fall spirit high despite the lack of fall colors in the mountains.

Environmental experts said the reason for the delayed color change is hotter climates and wetter weather.

Letcher County Tourism Director Clay Christian said the department plans to push forward until the green color is gone.

