Advertisement

Students who threw trash cannot attend future games, UT officials say

A spokesperson for the University of Tennessee said students who threw trash onto the field during Saturday’s Ole Miss game will lose the ability to attend future games.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students who are identified as having taken part in throwing trash onto the field during Saturday’s football game at Neyland Stadium, will lose the ability to attend future games, according to UT Spokesperson Tisha Benton.

The University of Tennessee Police Department is working to identify which students took part in the chaos that ensued during the final minute of the fourth quarter.

“If the university is able to identify students, they will go through the student conduct process, and lose the ability to attend future games,” said Benton. “Part of an event-management review will include the potential to add additional cameras focused on the student section to make identifying students easier in the future.”

A call involving a first down caused the fans to start booing and throwing debris onto the field towards the end of the game.

The debris being thrown on the field included bottles, cans, vape pens, and even an entire bottle of mustard.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said that she was astonished and sickened by the behavior presented Saturday night.

The Vols, in the end, fell to Ole Miss, 31-26.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
“Miracle” rescue in Wolfe County after four-year-old falls 70 feet off a cliff
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Pike County Schools
Pike County student and other man file lawsuit over mask mandate
Rupp Arena
‘You people are crazy’ | Fans pack Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness

Latest News

The 32nd Camp Wildcat Reenactment was back in action after battle site was damaged by flood waters earlier this year
The mural dedicated to Anita Franklin and her son Antonio, unveiled in Duncan Park Sunday.
Mural unveiled in Lexington park for nonviolence activist Anita Franklin
Water bottles, beer cans, golf balls, and a mustard bottle seen thrown onto field
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game
Water bottles, beer cans, golf balls, and a mustard bottle seen thrown onto field.
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game