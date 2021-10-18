Students who threw trash cannot attend future games, UT officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students who are identified as having taken part in throwing trash onto the field during Saturday’s football game at Neyland Stadium, will lose the ability to attend future games, according to UT Spokesperson Tisha Benton.

The University of Tennessee Police Department is working to identify which students took part in the chaos that ensued during the final minute of the fourth quarter.

“If the university is able to identify students, they will go through the student conduct process, and lose the ability to attend future games,” said Benton. “Part of an event-management review will include the potential to add additional cameras focused on the student section to make identifying students easier in the future.”

A call involving a first down caused the fans to start booing and throwing debris onto the field towards the end of the game.

The debris being thrown on the field included bottles, cans, vape pens, and even an entire bottle of mustard.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said that she was astonished and sickened by the behavior presented Saturday night.

“There was a lot to celebrate in Neyland Stadium for the Ole Miss game. The atmosphere was electric. A sold-out crowd made a checkerboard that looked amazing, and our fans made Neyland loud. Our student-athletes worked hard to prepare for the game and left everything on the field. Unfortunately, bad behavior by a few fans, starting in the student section, jeopardized people’s safety, and ruined the experience for everyone. We will not tolerate this behavior, and it is not representative of the majority of Vol fans. I appreciate the many Volunteers who tried to get them to stop. And I appreciate our law enforcement who worked to protect people on the field and in the stadium. We are trying to identify people who threw things onto the field last night in order to hold them accountable. Further, Athletics is working with UTPD and the Division of Student Life to provide recommendations to me and Danny White related to preventing and deterring bad behavior in the stadium, particularly in our student section. I want our fans to be passionate in support of our student-athletes. That cannot mean resorting to bad behavior when things don’t go our way. We should create a safe, fun, and competitive environment in all our sports venues, for both teams, and we need our fans to help us do that.”

The Vols, in the end, fell to Ole Miss, 31-26.

