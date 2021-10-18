Somerset food bank gets banned from social media

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky food bank is concerned they will not be able to let their community know about important events on social media anymore.

God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has not been able to post anything on Facebook page for several days. The social media giant told them that recent posts went against some of their policies and standards.

God’s Food Pantry has served the Somerset and Pulaski County area for a long time; they have often used Facebook to get the word out about their distribution. Now they cannot.

The director says she believes it’s because of a post made last summer of a cartoon drawing of a bird that was used to express the need to arrive early for food distribution.

They were told the listing went against rules on animals, but now they can’t put anything on their page and they trying to figure out why.

“The frustration level is there. If I wasn’t so frustrated and angry I would be rolling on the floor laughing at how absolutely asinine this is in the way this is handled,” said Brenda Russell, God’s Food Pantry.

It took several weeks to appeal the ruling over the cartoon bird, which resulted in another message saying it was still in violation..

It is still unclear why.

The food bank is trying to get their local congressman to appeal on their behalf.

