Somerset business struggling to find workers in pandemic

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - In the middle of the pandemic, supply chain issues and other problems have caused many businesses to struggle to find workers.

The owner of Magic Monograms in Somerset says their business is one of many with these struggles.

Alan Woodson said he recently had five interviews scheduled and none of them showed up.

He said the company has tried several hiring formats and he has still seen very few applications come in.

“I spent most of Sunday afternoon weeding through FB messages of folks who are looking for employment and who actually seem interested in the rejoining I had a few people reach out to me personally through my cellphone recommending friends recommending family members,” said Woodson.

He also said the company has seen supply chain issues when trying to order supplies. It used to take him only an hour to order supplies, but now Woodson said it can take up to four hours or more to find supplies.

He said he is afraid the supply chain issues could trickle into the holiday season, which is the busiest time of the year for Magic Monograms.

