Schools begin ‘Test to Stay’ programs

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The goal of “Test to Stay” is to allow students and staff to participate in in-person learning after being exposed to COVID-19.

In the past, if you were exposed, you were expected to quarantine a full 10 days, but with Test to Stay, you can come to school and be tested in your car. If you have a negative test you can go in to school.

They continue doing this every morning for five days, as long as you test negative each day, you can go in. After five days, you are considered COVID-free.

Several school districts are beginning to implement this into their schools.

Harlan Independent Superintendent CD Morton and Whitley Co. Superintendent John Siler said both districts have been using the program for a while, but it has recently gained a lot of traction and is being used other places now.

“Everyone has been able to continue to go to school and continue to work even though they were identified as a close contact, so it’s been great in terms of being able to keep our staff going,” said Morton.

Harlan Independent works with Clover Fork Clinic. Whitley County Schools works with Family Health Care and Associates.

Officials said the tests are the regular rapid tests you would get from the doctor. They also send off the tests to avoid false positive and negatives.

“Kids and students and teachers face to face learning every day at a high level is the goal, and this is allowing us to be able to do this,” said Morton.

Officials said it has been well received by students and parents.

“Overwhelmingly this has been a success just keeping kids in class and not at home,” said Siler.

“We need to get back to as much normal as we can, which normal is kids going to school, parents going to work and we’re using Test to Stay here in Whitley Co. to help us do these things,” said Siler.

