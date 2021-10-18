Advertisement

Schools begin ‘Test to Stay’ programs

The White House says the rapid test supply boost is the result of a new $1 billion federal...
The White House says the rapid test supply boost is the result of a new $1 billion federal investment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The goal of “Test to Stay” is to allow students and staff to participate in in-person learning after being exposed to COVID-19.

In the past, if you were exposed, you were expected to quarantine a full 10 days, but with Test to Stay, you can come to school and be tested in your car. If you have a negative test you can go in to school.

They continue doing this every morning for five days, as long as you test negative each day, you can go in. After five days, you are considered COVID-free.

Several school districts are beginning to implement this into their schools.

Harlan Independent Superintendent CD Morton and Whitley Co. Superintendent John Siler said both districts have been using the program for a while, but it has recently gained a lot of traction and is being used other places now.

“Everyone has been able to continue to go to school and continue to work even though they were identified as a close contact, so it’s been great in terms of being able to keep our staff going,” said Morton.

Harlan Independent works with Clover Fork Clinic. Whitley County Schools works with Family Health Care and Associates.

Officials said the tests are the regular rapid tests you would get from the doctor. They also send off the tests to avoid false positive and negatives.

“Kids and students and teachers face to face learning every day at a high level is the goal, and this is allowing us to be able to do this,” said Morton.

Officials said it has been well received by students and parents.

“Overwhelmingly this has been a success just keeping kids in class and not at home,” said Siler.

“We need to get back to as much normal as we can, which normal is kids going to school, parents going to work and we’re using Test to Stay here in Whitley Co. to help us do these things,” said Siler.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil
Michael Shackleford
Dispatch: Golden Alert canceled, Bell County man found safe
Water bottles, beer cans, golf balls, and a mustard bottle seen thrown onto field
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game

Latest News

25th anniversary of Cumberland Gap tunnel
25th anniversary of the opening of the Cumberland Gap Tunnel
No fall colors so far
Trees are still green; Experts say it is no surprise
Sheriff: Two dead following shooting in Logan County
Magic Monograms in Somerset
Somerset business owner needing workers, uses different approach