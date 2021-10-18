Advertisement

Rhyne Howard named Preseason All America

(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a preseason All-America honoree by both Lindy’s Sports and The Athletic, the media organizations announced recently.

This is the second straight season that Howard has been tabbed a preseason All-America honoree by Lindy’s Sports. Howard is no stranger to All-America praise as the guard was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2020-21 by every major organization.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil
Michael Shackleford
Dispatch: Golden Alert canceled, Bell County man found safe
Water bottles, beer cans, golf balls, and a mustard bottle seen thrown onto field
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game

Latest News

UK Volleyball hosted fans at Memorial on Sunday.
Two Kentucky Volleyball players earn weekly conference honors
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game
SEC Commission fines University of Tennessee following game day behavior
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) runs past Kentucky wide receiver Darren Edmond...
Kentucky-Mississippi State game to be a night game
VIDEO: 'It's Media Day, not Coach Day,' reporter tells UK's Calipari
Kentucky 10th in preseason AP Top 25