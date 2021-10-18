Rhyne Howard named Preseason All America
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a preseason All-America honoree by both Lindy’s Sports and The Athletic, the media organizations announced recently.
This is the second straight season that Howard has been tabbed a preseason All-America honoree by Lindy’s Sports. Howard is no stranger to All-America praise as the guard was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2020-21 by every major organization.
