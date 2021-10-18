One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - G.L. Blackhouse of Breathitt County was signed by a publishing company in April of 2020 and is now receiving media attention for her first book, Butterfly Secrets.

After the death of her grandfather, Blackhouse was 10-years-old when she began writing as a way to cope. She continued writing all throughout her life, compiling stories of her own as well as the stories of those close to her. Blackhouse began writing her first book, Butterfly Secrets, five years ago.

Butterfly Secrets follows Amelia Smith, a 25-year-old workaholic who holds a dark secret from her violent past.

“I was sending it out to different publishers and things of that nature and I got several no’s as we all do, a few maybes, I even got a few yeses, but they were wanting to change elements that I really wanted to stay true to the story,” said Blackhouse.

She eventually found a publisher that was willing to keep everything in her book the same and in April of 2020, she was signed.

In the past year, Blackhouse has reached “Amazon’s Top 100,” she has been featured on several podcasts, and Butterfly Secrets was also featured in the this month’s Kentucky Monthly Magazine.

”It’s an adventure and a ride and you know, I’m just excited that it’s finally starting to get some publicity and especially highlight Eastern Kentuckians in a positive light,” she said.

Blackhouse’s second book, Butterfly Dreams, was published this month. Her work can be found at Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and online at Amazon.com.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.