Advertisement

More Eastern Kentucky counties switching to regional drivers license offices soon

Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online, or in the mail.(drive.ky.gov)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two more mountain counties will soon transition to regional offices to get driver’s licenses later this month. There is good news for people living in one, however, as they already have a regional office in their community.

Clay and Leslie County will transition from circuit clerks to offices operated by the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet (KYTC) on October 25th. One of the regional offices is already open in Manchester.

Other counties across the state making the transition are Barren, Carroll, Gallatin, Greenup, Lewis, Lincoln, Ohio and Simpson. With the upcoming transition, more than half of the state’s 120 counties will switch to the regional locations.

Regional offices in our area are located in Jackson, Morehead, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset. Officials say others are planned in other areas. You can see the list of all of the offices here and get more information about the services offered here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Michael Shackleford
Dispatch: Golden Alert canceled, Bell County man found safe
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead

Latest News

Explore your backyard with The Kentucky Wildlands
Explore your backyard with The Kentucky Wildlands
WYMT Sunny
High pressure brings lots of sunshine for the first half of the week
Camp Wildcat Reenactment back in action after battle site was damaged by flood waters earlier this year
The mural dedicated to Anita Franklin and her son Antonio, unveiled in Duncan Park Sunday.
Mural unveiled in Lexington park for nonviolence activist Anita Franklin