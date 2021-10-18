More Eastern Kentucky counties switching to regional drivers license offices soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two more mountain counties will soon transition to regional offices to get driver’s licenses later this month. There is good news for people living in one, however, as they already have a regional office in their community.

Clay and Leslie County will transition from circuit clerks to offices operated by the Kentucky Transporation Cabinet (KYTC) on October 25th. One of the regional offices is already open in Manchester.

Other counties across the state making the transition are Barren, Carroll, Gallatin, Greenup, Lewis, Lincoln, Ohio and Simpson. With the upcoming transition, more than half of the state’s 120 counties will switch to the regional locations.

Regional offices in our area are located in Jackson, Morehead, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset. Officials say others are planned in other areas. You can see the list of all of the offices here and get more information about the services offered here.

