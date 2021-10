LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats’ next game will be played under the lights.

The SEC announced Monday that the Kentucky-Mississippi State game will kick off at 7 p.m. and air on the SEC Network.

UK beat Mississippi State in Lexington 24-2 last season. The series between the ‘Cats and the Bulldogs is all tied up at 24-24.

