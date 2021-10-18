Kentucky 10th in preseason AP Top 25
(AP/WYMT) - Gonzaga is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.
The Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking all last season and reached the national championship game. They earned 55 of 63 first-place votes.
UCLA is No. 2 and received the other eight first-place votes after reaching last year’s Final Four. Kansas, Villanova and Texas round out the top five.
Reigning national champion Baylor is ranked No. 8. The Big Ten and Southeastern conferences have the most teams in the Top 25, with five each.
Kentucky holds the 10th spot in the poll.
1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Texas
6. Michigan
7. Purdue
8. Baylor
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Illinois
12. Memphis
13. Oregon
14. Alabama
15. Houston
16. Arkansas
17. Ohio State
18. Tennessee
19. North Carolina
20. Florida State
21. Maryland
22. Auburn
23. St. Bonaventure
24. Connecticut
25. Virginia
