Kentucky 10th in preseason AP Top 25

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP/WYMT) - Gonzaga is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking all last season and reached the national championship game. They earned 55 of 63 first-place votes.

UCLA is No. 2 and received the other eight first-place votes after reaching last year’s Final Four. Kansas, Villanova and Texas round out the top five.

Reigning national champion Baylor is ranked No. 8. The Big Ten and Southeastern conferences have the most teams in the Top 25, with five each.

Kentucky holds the 10th spot in the poll.

1. Gonzaga

2. UCLA

3. Kansas

4. Villanova

5. Texas

6. Michigan

7. Purdue

8. Baylor

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Illinois

12. Memphis

13. Oregon

14. Alabama

15. Houston

16. Arkansas

17. Ohio State

18. Tennessee

19. North Carolina

20. Florida State

21. Maryland

22. Auburn

23. St. Bonaventure

24. Connecticut

25. Virginia

