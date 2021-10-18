Advertisement

Johnson County Public Library hosts ‘Teentober’

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the entire month of October, Johnson County Public Library will be hosting events for teenagers.

The library shared the calendar for the event on their Facebook page.

For the first two weeks of the month, library staff challenged teens to take a selfie with their favorite scary book or movie and hosted a pumpkin carving contest.

This week, they are offering take-and-make craft kits. Those will be available until October 22.

On October 28, there will be a teen meeting at 4 p.m. to announce the winner of the pumpkin contest.

