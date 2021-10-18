High pressure brings lots of sunshine for the first half of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a very nice weekend, we are going to carry the sunshine over into the new work and school week with us.

Today and Tonight

We will start off this Monday morning on a chilly and potentially foggy note, depending on where you are. We will keep those chilly conditions around for much of the day, even with the sunshine, as we only top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, look for clear skies and maybe some patchy fog late. Lows will drop into the low 40s and maybe even upper 30s in some sheltered valleys.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday look like more of the same, except a touch warmer. We should top out around 70 on Tuesday and in the mid-70s on Wednesday. I think we add a few more clouds into the mix on Wednesday and Thursday, however. A weak cold front will move through on Thursday, bringing us some stray rain chances and dropping our temperatures back closer to the 70-degree mark.

We’ll wrap up the work and school week with mostly to partly cloudy skies, but dry. Highs will be in the mid-60s for your Friday.

Have a great week!

