Gov. Andy Beshear announces Domestic Violence Awareness Month, celebrates 25th anniversary of VINE

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news conference on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear signed a declaration making October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky.

He encouraged people to take a stand about the issue and make their voices heard.

The Governor said more than 45% of women and 35% of men experience some form of physical violence or rape in their life.

“We must all lend our voices to speak out against domestic violence and work to stop it now,” said Beshear. “Combating violent crime, seeking justice for victims and supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault is a core mission for my administration, and I am asking Kentuckians to help us be a leader by showing the nation that we do not tolerate domestic violence in Kentucky.”

Beshear also recognized the 25th year of operation for Victim Information and Notification Everyday (VINE).

VINE is a free, automatic notification system for victims that gives custody updates through email, phone calls and text messages.

