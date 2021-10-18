Advertisement

Former Pulaski County constable sentenced to nearly 12 years for planting drug evidence on people

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Herald-Leader News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Herald-Leader/WYMT) - A former Pulaski County constable was sentenced Monday to eleven years and eight months in prison, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Michael Wallace, who was convicted on charges of planting drug evidence on people to create a false pretense for searches and arrests, will have to serve at least 85 percent of that sentence under federal rules.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier says Wallace violated fundamental constitutional rights with the searches.

“This whole case ultimately comes down to the rule of law in America,” Wier said. “You can’t pursue criminals by becoming a criminal.”

Wallace maintains he is innocent despite the conviction and plans to appeal. He also intends to run for Pulaski County Sheriff in 2022.

A federal jury convicted Wallace and another county constable, Gary Baldock, in June of one charge each of conspiring to violate people’s civil rights through illegal searches or arrests and one charge each of possessing meth with the intent to distribute.

Baldock died in jail while awaiting his sentencing.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
G.L. Blackhouse.
One Eastern Kentucky woman gets signed by publishing house and becomes international selling author
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil
Michael Shackleford
Dispatch: Golden Alert canceled, Bell County man found safe
Water bottles, beer cans, golf balls, and a mustard bottle seen thrown onto field
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game

Latest News

Johnson County Public Library hosts ‘Teentober’
2021 SOAR Summit keynote speaker
2021 SOAR Summit: Jerry Linenger speaks about life on and off planet Earth
God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has not been able to post anything on Facebook page for several...
Somerset food bank gets banned from social media
Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update