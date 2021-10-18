Explore your backyard with The Kentucky Wildlands

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildlands is a new tourism initiative covering 41 counties throughout Eastern and South Central Kentucky.

“We are showcasing our assets, and what better assets do we have than Kentucky Wildlands,” said The Kentucky Wildlands Marketing Director Farrah Dobbs. “We have all this majestic beauty, it’s rich in heritage and culture.”

The organization is designed to showcase its partners and local tourism agencies in its 41 counties.

“There are so many things beyond bourbon, and horse racing and Bluegrass,” said Dobbs. “We’re also boundless adventures, who was the real MVP during COVID? The Kentucky Wildlands,” she said.

Restaurants and venues closed early last year as the pandemic unfolded, many people headed outdoors. Visitors witnessed Kentucky’s largest flowing waterfall at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.

“They’ve seen the waterfall in different stages of the level of water that’s flowing over the waterfall,” said Parks Program Services Leader Olivia Immitt. “They’re astonished at how much it changes.”

The experience in nature changes, visitors can see the waterfall at different heights depending on recent rainfall or even flooding in the area.

“So with less water flowing, that waterfall drop is going to be larger,” said Immitt. “With more water flowing, the water level is going to rise both on the top and on the bottom making it shorter.”

Depending on if you are horseback riding or taking in breathtaking views, you will need more than one day to take it all in.

“There is night sky observation because this area doesn’t have a lot of light pollution,” said Immitt. “I was trained to use our telescopes that are in storage and was able to locate Jupiter with the telescope that we have and the rings of Saturn.”

Some people may not realize the beauty they can find in their own backyard.

“To be able to come to a place as beautiful as this that is so close to home is a gift,” added Immitt. “Kentucky Wildlands is benefiting Cumberland Falls and the State of Kentucky in general for making areas like this more well known.”

After you take in the views, you can take a short drive to Downtown Corbin to kick up your feet and enjoy some local food like at the Wrigley Taproom and Eatery.

“About seven years ago we had three friends that wanted to do a farm-to-table concept,” said General Manager of the Wrigley Taproom and Eatery Shannon Ferrel. “Do like a brew pub, they didn’t have a name for it actually.”

The name came from a Wrigley mural from the 1900′s they found as they were renovating the restaurant.

“Seven years later we have Kristin Smith the Executive Chief/Owner who is the sole owner now,” he added. “Of course she goes with the community concept, that’s why I’m sitting at the community table, we really want to focus on local food farm-to-table food.”

Each time a customer eats at the Wrigley, their second or third time is never the same as before.

“We try to switch up the menu every time we get in new food,” he added. “From locally sourced peppers, potatoes of course we just go with the flow.”

Not only does the restaurant have the best local produce, but they also offer craft beer and local spirits.

“Which we have beers from Somerset, Kentucky, Jarfly,” he said. “We have beers from Lexington, Kentucky, it’s another way of just expressing Kentucky.”

The Kentucky Wildlands is more than just restaurants and outdoor adventures.

“Some of the highlights of what they’re not going to want to miss during their trip to the Kentucky Wildlands.” said Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission. “So, it’s really about promoting the attractions and the unique things we have in the community, and to show that we literally have something for everyone.”

