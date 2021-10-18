Corbin Mother to open children’s consignment shop after son was born prematurely due to COVID-19

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Every mother’s life is changed by the birth of a child. For one Corbin mother, though, COVID-19 made the birth of her child a near death experience.

Arianne Peters got COVID-19 in May, along with all of her family members. She said complications with the virus led to her son being born 11 weeks premature.

“They say he’s not having adequate blood or oxygen flow to his cord and it was just a quick decline from there,” she said. “His heart dropped, we had to do a emergency anesthesia C section.”

She worked at home while taking care of her son, and she says that time inspired her to pursue a lifelong dream.

“We’re doing this for his best interest but also so we can have that time with him,” said Peters. “When you shop here you’re going to see my kids. You’re going to watch them grow up.”

Noah + Moses is a children’s consignment and resale store that Peters opened and named after her children. She said the store is eco-friendly and supports Appalachia.

“We’re definitely big on the community,” she said. “We were born and raised here so it’s a big deal to us. We want to treat Corbin good.”

Peters added that her son, Moses, is now almost five months old.

Once the store is open, the hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.