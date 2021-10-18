Advertisement

Beautiful weather week rolls along

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall has fallen and so have the temperatures around the mountains. We continue to look comfortable throughout the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure remains in control for us as we head through the evening and overnight hours. This will keep skies clear and lows chilly. Another night with lows expected to bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We could see some patchy fog around those river valleys as well.

It’s another beautiful fall day expected for our Tuesday as high pressure remains in control and we see plenty more sunshine. We’ll even be a couple of degrees warmer with highs topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with full sunshine. Another calm and quiet overnight expected for Tuesday night, as lows fall back into the lower to middle 40s.

Through the Work Week

Seasonable weather looks to continue throughout the work week, however, there is a bit of a break in the sunshine on the way. Wednesday looks beautiful again with sunny skies and highs in the low-to-middle 70s. Another cold front heads our way for the day on Thursday. Clouds will increase late Wednesday and into Thursday with scattered showers possible during the day. Highs stay in the lower 70s.

We look to dry out a bit by Friday and the weekend, though clouds stick around for Friday afternoon. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies return for Saturday and into Sunday as highs take a tumble back into the lower to middle 60s. Much nicer than muggy 80s!

