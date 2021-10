HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Raegan Paige Reed is an ARH Mountain Student achiever.

Reed is a senior at Williamsburg City School where she has a 4.1 GPA.

Raegan made face masks for nurses at a hospital during the pandemic, she was nominated for the Hoby Leadership Program and is a member of the Beta Club.

