The 32nd Camp Wildcat Reenactment was back in action after battle site was damaged by flood waters earlier this year

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Camp Wildcat Reenactment kicked off Friday, October 15th, and ended Sunday, October 17th.

This weekend-long event honored the 160th anniversary of the October 21st, 1861 battle, one of the early engagements of the Civil War.

“We’re nothing more than the voice of the past speaking to the voice of tomorrow, asking them to remember our history,” said David Chaltas, Robert E. Lee Reenactor and Event Narrator.

Heavy rain in February of 2021 caused flooding, which left the battle site underwater and damaged the barn on the property.

“Nobody thought that we could come together and pull this off. Just like everything else, if you have a dedicated group that comes together, miracles can happen,” said Charles Bodenheimer, Public Relations for Wildcat Battlefield.

Through months of hard work and dedication, the Laurel Home Guard and other willing volunteers were able to put together an event they’ll never forget.

“It’s been a lovely and wonderful time that I’ve been able to share with my husband and my Laurel Home Guard team,” said Marsha Frost, Laurel Home Guard President.

Organizers say this event has had a great turnout and has brought people in from across the country.

“For us as reenactors, the people are the most important, it’s not just friends getting together, it’s a family reunion for most of us,” said April Stevens, Sutler and Possum Holler Suttlery Owner.

Marsha Frost, Laurel Home Guard President, added that she would like to thank Kelly Burton with London Tourism and the other sponsors who have had a hand in helping make the 32nd Camp Wildcat Reenactment happen.

