25th anniversary of the opening of the Cumberland Gap Tunnel

By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Gap Tunnel, which is one of only two of its kind in the U.S., opened 25 years ago.

The mountain tunnel, which is on I-25E, crosses the state line into Tennessee. It was originally opened, in part, to restore the area’s natural environment to its 18th-century state. It replaced a highway that used to go through the Cumberland Gap.

There is an exhibit for the tunnel at the Bell County Historical Society in Middlesboro that opened on October 15 and goes until October 30. It is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with a special day on Monday, the 18, which is the anniversary of the tunnel opening.

