2021 SOAR Summit: Jerry Linenger speaks about life on and off planet Earth

2021 SOAR Summit keynote speaker
2021 SOAR Summit keynote speaker(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - While the 2021 SOAR Summit is over, the personal story of the keynote speaker lives on.

At the summit, retired U.S. Navy Flight Surgeon and NASA Astronaut Jerry Linenger spoke about his experience both in space and medicine.

He recalled his time surviving the most dangerous missions in space history, like a spacecraft tumbling through darkness.

Throughout his long career, he also spent five months aboard the Russian Space Station.

He said his time aboard took courage.

“I tried to address any risks there is,” he said. “I try to be 100% in the zone and during dangerous moments like a fire in space or a collision we had, you have to use all of your brain power, all of your training, all of your skills. You draw upon everything you ever accomplished in your life.”

Linenger is a graduate of the Naval Academy. He received a doctorate in both Medicine and Research Methodology. He also has a Masters in Policy and Systems Management.

