Winchester firefighters adjust after station gets flooded

Firefighters in Winchester are working out of one station while crews fix a station that flooded due to heavy rains.
Normally this bay would house big fire trucks, but right now it’s housing beds, gym equipment, uniforms and anything that needed to be moved.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One Winchester fire station would normally house big fire trucks, but right now it’s housing beds, gym equipment, uniforms and anything that needed to be moved.

Fire Chief Chris Whiteley said water seeped into two stations during those heavy rains in Winchester, but station two got the worst of it.

“One was mitigated by the guys on duty. They were able to squeegee the water out of the bay areas.,” Whiteley said. “Station two suffered more substantial damage as it flooded the dorm areas where the guys sleep, as well as the living areas and the kitchen.”

Chief Whiteley said this kind of flooding isn’t normal and this round of rain is forcing the station to undergo repairs.

“We’ve had flooding before and it’s usually come up to the apron but it’s never entered the stations like it has this time. This time it completely covered the heat exchanges we have for the HVAC system, as well as flooding two, to two and a half feet up on the dry wall,” Whiteley said.

Whitely said they had a company come in and do immediate mitigation and clean up.

“They got the water out and sprayed for mold, ripped the drywall out, we had to pull some cabinets out and we had quite a bit of substantial damage,” Whiteley said.

While the repairs are taking place, the crews and the trucks are being stationed out of fire station one.

Officials are confident that their response times and their ability to serve the community will not be impacted while crews are inside station two completing those repairs.

“The city is about seven square miles,” said Whiteley. “So a negative effect on the time frames is not been substantial to this point but obviously our goal is to get our crews back into our stations.”

Chief Whiteley said right now there is no timetable on when the work will be done, but construction is expected to start inside station two on Monday.

