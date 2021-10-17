Advertisement

Staying sunny and dry into the next work week

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you enjoyed the weather yesterday, then you will love the forecast for the next few days! However, we are watching another cold front by the end of the work week.

Tonight through Monday night

Another chilly night is on tap. Temperatures will dip down into the upper-30s and lower-40s. We stay dry under mostly clear skies.

We stay mostly sunny on Monday. Another great day in store with temperatures topping out in the upper-60s.

Into Monday night, we stay dry under mostly clear skies. Lows will not be as chilly as we bottom out in the lower-40s.

Staying Sunny and Dry

The forecast doesn’t change too much into Tuesday. We stay dry with lots of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures will be a little warmer as we top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Another dry, mostly sunny day is likely on Wednesday. Highs look to creep into the mid-70s by the afternoon.

Our Next Cold Front

Another cold front looks to sweep through the mountains on Thursday.

This will bring more clouds and rain chances. Scattered showers and storms look likely on Thursday with highs in the lower-70s.

A stray shower or two is possible on Friday. We stay mostly cloudy with highs reaching the mid-60s.

The Weekend

For now, the weekend is looking dry.

A mix of sun and clouds is likely on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower-60s for both days.

