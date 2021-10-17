Letcher County business offers free hayrides

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Atomic Raid Arcade in Whitesburg is offering hayrides during the month of October.

Wanting to give the community a fun activity during the Halloween season, the hayrides are being offered every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Owner Chris Baker said it is all about giving back to the county.

“We’d like to continue with it and let things grow. Maybe next year we’ll do a haunted house in town,” he said. “It’d be nice if our town was known for the Halloween season. A place where people want to come to for tourism.”

Baker said the hayrides are free.

He adds they are asking for volunteers interested in dressing up and scaring people participating in the hayrides.

Those interested can message their Facebook page.

