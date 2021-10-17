Advertisement

Letcher County business offers free hayrides

Letcher County business offers free hayrides
Letcher County business offers free hayrides(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Atomic Raid Arcade in Whitesburg is offering hayrides during the month of October.

Wanting to give the community a fun activity during the Halloween season, the hayrides are being offered every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Owner Chris Baker said it is all about giving back to the county.

“We’d like to continue with it and let things grow. Maybe next year we’ll do a haunted house in town,” he said. “It’d be nice if our town was known for the Halloween season. A place where people want to come to for tourism.”

Baker said the hayrides are free.

He adds they are asking for volunteers interested in dressing up and scaring people participating in the hayrides.

Those interested can message their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
“Miracle” rescue in Wolfe County after four-year-old falls 70 feet off a cliff
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
SUV pulled from Ohio River linked to mother, 2 children missing since 2002; all presumed dead
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Pike County Schools
Pike County student and other man file lawsuit over mask mandate
Michael Shackleford
Dispatch: Golden Alert canceled, Bell County man found safe

Latest News

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an...
Kentucky drops in latest Coaches’ Poll after Georgia loss
The designation by the department of transportation creates new opportunities for the Tug Fork...
Tug Fork River designated as water trail bringing new opportunity
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
File image
One person dead in Rowan Co. crash