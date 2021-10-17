Kentucky fans proud of football team’s performance despite defeat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fortune didn’t fall the way of the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in Athens. But here in Lexington, Tin Roof was rocking all day long as Cats fans watched their team from afar.

The crowd gathered well before kickoff at 3:30 p.m., and they cheered the Cats on right up until the final whistle.

“I once committed to UK back in 2004, so this is like a dream come true,” said Aubrey White, who lives in Lexington. “Hometown kid, getting to watch my cats possibly knock off the number one team in the country, doesn’t get better than that.”

Hundreds gathered to catch the big game on the big screen, and the energy was high as Big Blue Nation got loud for every first down, defensive stop, and big catch they made.

“It feels amazing being at UK right now as a senior and seeing the team do so good, and we’re so happy to be out here, and we love to cheer on the Cats,” said UK student Madelyn Burgess.

Even when it was clear that the game wouldn’t go their way, Kentucky fans were proud of their team’s performance.

“We’re ready for the rest of the season. I believe in this team, I believe in this school, so we’re excited and ready to see what the rest of the season has in store,” said Allison Moore, a senior at UK.

Some fans said if you told them at the beginning of the season that UK’s football team would be 6-1 at this point, they would take it all day long.

So regardless of the result, the support for Kentucky Football is still firm from its fanbase.

