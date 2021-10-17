Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Bell County man

Michael Shackleford
Michael Shackleford(Bell County Emergency Management)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Bell County Emergency Management have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man from Middlesboro.

Michael Shackleford, 49, was last seen walking near his home on 35th Street in Middlesboro on Friday around 2:45 p.m.

Shackleford is six feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jogging pants.

If you have any information on Shackleford’s whereabouts, please contact Bell County dispatch at 606-337-6174.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
“Miracle” rescue in Wolfe County after four-year-old falls 70 feet off a cliff
Drug investigation and arrest in Williamsburg
Police: Search warrant leads to drugs, money being found
Police car
KSP investigating fatal incident in Knott County
21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
Local law enforcement gathered Friday to escort Oliver Little to the funeral home.
‘Oliver was a hero’: Agencies come together to honor officer who died of COVID-19

Latest News

UPIKE falls to Bethel
UPIKE falls to Bethel
U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, was killed during World War II.
Fallen WWII veteran’s remains laid to rest in hometown after going unidentified for 77 years
Louisville Metro Police Department charged a teenager for Saturday morning’s fatal head on...
Teenager charged with murder in wrong way fatal head-on collision
Kentucky takes on No. 11 Georgia
Kentucky Football handed first loss against No. 1 Georgia