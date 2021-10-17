Golden Alert issued for missing Bell County man

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Bell County Emergency Management have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man from Middlesboro.

Michael Shackleford, 49, was last seen walking near his home on 35th Street in Middlesboro on Friday around 2:45 p.m.

Shackleford is six feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jogging pants.

If you have any information on Shackleford’s whereabouts, please contact Bell County dispatch at 606-337-6174.

