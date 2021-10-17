Advertisement

Funeral arrangements set for Clark Co. Judge Executive Chris Pace

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The services for Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace have been set.

Pace died last week due to complications from COVID-19.

The visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Calvary Christian Church in Winchester. The service will be at 1:00 p.m.

The family says the burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery.

